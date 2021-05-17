2 Oregon High School Students Named U.S. Presidential Scholars

Two Oregon high school students received a big honor recently, according to KOMO.

Kaitlyn Kim from Ashland High School and Kevin Dai from Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis were named 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars. The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday (May 13) that they were among 161 high schoolers recognized for their "accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields."

To become a candidate, students are either nominated or invited to apply for their impressive ACT or SAT scores, reporters wrote.

"The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character and continued pursuit of excellence. Their examples make me proud and hopeful about the future. Honoring them can remind us all of the great potential in each new generation and renew our commitment to helping them achieve their dreams."