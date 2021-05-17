2 Oregon High School Students Named U.S. Presidential Scholars
By Zuri Anderson
May 17, 2021
Two Oregon high school students received a big honor recently, according to KOMO.
Kaitlyn Kim from Ashland High School and Kevin Dai from Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis were named 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars. The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday (May 13) that they were among 161 high schoolers recognized for their "accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields."
To become a candidate, students are either nominated or invited to apply for their impressive ACT or SAT scores, reporters wrote.
"The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character and continued pursuit of excellence. Their examples make me proud and hopeful about the future. Honoring them can remind us all of the great potential in each new generation and renew our commitment to helping them achieve their dreams."
Congratulations to Kevin Dai of Crescent Valley High School in @CSDNow and Kaitlyn J. Kim of Ashland High School in @AshlandSchools for being named Presidential Scholars by @usedgov! More information on the program here: https://t.co/Yy0PUlDS5X— OR Dept of Education (@ORDeptEd) May 13, 2021
Here's what Dai had to say about being named a Presidential Scholar:
"All these years of work -- it's not just this year, it's my entire time in high school and before that. When you look at the competition and, obviously these are the best and the brightest students in the nation, it's like, wow, I'm considered one of them."
Scholars would normally get an expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to attend the award ceremony. Dai said the ceremony will likely be virtual due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
