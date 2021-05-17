22 People Rescued After Getting Stuck During Loop On Phoenix Roller Coaster

Fire crews rescued 22 people from an Arizona roller coaster on Saturday, reported AZ Family.

The riders were on the Desert Storm roller coaster at Castles N' Coasters in Phoenix.

Crews were called to the park at around 6 p.m. after the cars got stuck about 20 feet in the air on a horizontal loop.

To complete the rescue, firefighters set up a high-angle belay system to help lower each rider down to safety. Each person was put in a special harness that had a collar to help lower them down.

According to firefighters, the rescue took about 90 minutes to complete.

According to the riders, the coaster was going around a horizontal loop when it stopped and then began going backward. It rocked back and forth a bit until it finally came to a complete stop.

One rider, 12-year-old Joseph Almarez, said, "I almost fell. It was scary because we didn't go down one ladder. We had to jump from ladder to ladder."

Almarez's 13-year-old sister Christina was also on the ride. She said, "I was on the edge tilting so there was nothing underneath me. It was pretty fun but scary."

It's still unclear what caused the roller coaster to stall. There were no injuries reported.

