'A Shock': Las Vegas Student Accepted To Dozens Of Colleges

One Las Vegas student has a world of opportunities to choose from.

The Las Vegas Review Journal reported that Trelas Dyson IV, 17, is known across the Las Vegas Valley as the high school student with a 5.037 GPA. He attends Shadow Ridge High School and plans on attending the University of Southern California in the fall.

He wasn't short of options, however.

Dyson was accepted into 59 colleges. In addition, he earned over $2.5 million in scholarship offers.

Dyson stated:

"I feel like there’s so much to achieve, and so much to go out and do. And I love everything that’s been happening recently. And I’m very grateful."

Dyson said he filled out about 80 applications in all.

He said:

"It was definitely a shock to me, having this stuff coming in. And having it come in over such a short period of time. I didn’t know what to expect. And so to have it actually happen? I wouldn’t have dreamed or thought of it."