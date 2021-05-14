Ice Cube's BIG3 Is Returning To Las Vegas This Summer

Ice Cube is making his basketball return to Las Vegas, reported 8 News Now.

The 3-on-3 league, called the BIG3, will begin July 10th at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Games for five out the first eight weeks will be played at Orleans Stadium, while the last two weeks of playoffs will be played at "a yet-to-be-determined site."

The league began back in 2017. Games last year were canceled due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

Games are broadcast on CBS Sports and on 8 News Now locally.

The league has measures in place and will be working with local health and safety officials to come up with a safety plan in the midst of the pandemic.

Here is the 2021 BIG3 Schedule:

WEEK 1 - Saturday, July 10th at 12:30 pm ET at Orleans Arena

- Saturday, July 10th at 12:30 pm ET at Orleans Arena WEEK 2 - Saturday, July 17th at 2:00 p.m. ET at Orleans Arena

- Saturday, July 17th at 2:00 p.m. ET at Orleans Arena WEEK 3 - Saturday, July 24th at 1:00 p.m. ET at Orleans Arena

- Saturday, July 24th at 1:00 p.m. ET at Orleans Arena WEEK 4 - Saturday, July 31st at 3:00 p.m. ET at Xavier University

- Saturday, July 31st at 3:00 p.m. ET at Xavier University WEEK 5 - Thursday, August 5th at 4:00 p.m. ET at Xavier University

- Thursday, August 5th at 4:00 p.m. ET at Xavier University WEEK 6 - Saturday, August 7th at 12:00 p.m. ET at Xavier University

- Saturday, August 7th at 12:00 p.m. ET at Xavier University WEEK 7 - Saturday August 14th at 1:00 p.m. ET at Orleans Arena

- Saturday August 14th at 1:00 p.m. ET at Orleans Arena WEEK 8 - Saturday, August 21st at 1:00 p.m. ET at Orleans Arena

- Saturday, August 21st at 1:00 p.m. ET at Orleans Arena WEEK 9 - Playoffs - Saturday, August 28th at 3 p.m. ET (Location TBD)

- Playoffs - Saturday, August 28th at 3 p.m. ET (Location TBD) WEEK 10 - Championship - Saturday, September 4th at 3:30 p.m. ET (Location TBD)

Photo: Getty Images