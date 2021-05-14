Feedback

Ice Cube's BIG3 Is Returning To Las Vegas This Summer

By Ginny Reese

May 14, 2021

BIG3 - Championship

Ice Cube is making his basketball return to Las Vegas, reported 8 News Now.

The 3-on-3 league, called the BIG3, will begin July 10th at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Games for five out the first eight weeks will be played at Orleans Stadium, while the last two weeks of playoffs will be played at "a yet-to-be-determined site."

The league began back in 2017. Games last year were canceled due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

Games are broadcast on CBS Sports and on 8 News Now locally.

The league has measures in place and will be working with local health and safety officials to come up with a safety plan in the midst of the pandemic.

Here is the 2021 BIG3 Schedule:

  • WEEK 1 - Saturday, July 10th at 12:30 pm ET at Orleans Arena
  • WEEK 2 - Saturday, July 17th at 2:00 p.m. ET at Orleans Arena
  • WEEK 3 - Saturday, July 24th at 1:00 p.m. ET at Orleans Arena
  • WEEK 4 - Saturday, July 31st at 3:00 p.m. ET at Xavier University
  • WEEK 5 - Thursday, August 5th at 4:00 p.m. ET at Xavier University
  • WEEK 6 - Saturday, August 7th at 12:00 p.m. ET at Xavier University
  • WEEK 7 - Saturday August 14th at 1:00 p.m. ET at Orleans Arena
  • WEEK 8 - Saturday, August 21st at 1:00 p.m. ET at Orleans Arena
  • WEEK 9 - Playoffs - Saturday, August 28th at 3 p.m. ET (Location TBD)
  • WEEK 10 - Championship - Saturday, September 4th at 3:30 p.m. ET (Location TBD)

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Ice Cube's BIG3 Is Returning To Las Vegas This Summer

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.