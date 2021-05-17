Feedback

Apparently Nevada Has A Massive Drug Problem

By Ginny Reese

May 17, 2021

Drug problems have plagued the United States for decades, despite the country's efforts to fight it.

In 2020 alone, there were 88,000 drug overdose-related deaths. That was up 27% from 2019.

So which states have the worst drug problems?

Wallethub recently released a study that ranked the states with the worst drug problems and Nevada was among the worst.

The Wallethub website states:

"Given the uncertain future and lack of significant progress to date, it’s fair to wonder where drug abuse is most pronounced and which areas are most at risk."

The state came in at number six on the list.

Nevada ranked second overall in the "drug health issues and rehab" category.

According to Wallethub, here are the top 20 states with the highest drug use:

  1. District of Columbia
  2. West Virginia
  3. Missouri
  4. Colorado
  5. New Mexico
  6. Nevada
  7. Delaware
  8. Michigan
  9. Indiana
  10. Kentucky
  11. Maine
  12. Massachussets
  13. Montana
  14. Alaska
  15. Tennessee
  16. Louisiana
  17. Vermont
  18. New Hampshire
  19. Arkansas
  20. Arizona

To see the full list, click here.

Photo: Getty Images

