Apparently Nevada Has A Massive Drug Problem

Drug problems have plagued the United States for decades, despite the country's efforts to fight it.

In 2020 alone, there were 88,000 drug overdose-related deaths. That was up 27% from 2019.

So which states have the worst drug problems?

Wallethub recently released a study that ranked the states with the worst drug problems and Nevada was among the worst.

The Wallethub website states:

"Given the uncertain future and lack of significant progress to date, it’s fair to wonder where drug abuse is most pronounced and which areas are most at risk."

The state came in at number six on the list.

Nevada ranked second overall in the "drug health issues and rehab" category.

According to Wallethub, here are the top 20 states with the highest drug use:

District of Columbia West Virginia Missouri Colorado New Mexico Nevada Delaware Michigan Indiana Kentucky Maine Massachussets Montana Alaska Tennessee Louisiana Vermont New Hampshire Arkansas Arizona

To see the full list, click here.

Photo: Getty Images