Las Vegas Woman Accused Of Drugging Man And Stealing His $40K Watch

A Las Vegas woman is in hot water. She is being accused of drugging a man and then stealing his mega-expensive Rolex along with some cash while he was sleeping in a hotel room, reported KTNV Las Vegas.

Police Documents state that Ashley Trahan was arrested on May 6th during a routine traffic stop on unrelated warrants.

The man told police that he and Trahan met at the Aria Resort & Casino all the way back in March of this year.

An arrest report stated that the man and Trahan went up to his hotel room where she allegedly dropped drugs into his drink.

According to the victim, Trahan took his $40,000 Rolex watch along with $400 in cash and a casino ticket that was worth $183.

The arrest report stated that Trahan initially told police that she wasn't even in Las Vegas in March when the incident allegedly had taken place. However, she later identified herself in a photograph that was taken by Aria Resort & Casino's surveillance cameras from that same night.

Trahan is now facing charges of Grand Larceny.