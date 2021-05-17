Arizona Man Charged For Selling Protected Bird Feathers

An Arizona man is in hot water after selling feathers from protected birds, reported KRQE. The man was indicted after violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

A news release stated that 35-year-old George Tom Skeet sold and offered to sell red-tailed hawk feathers, bald eagle feathers, and golden eagle feathers.

All of those birds are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Special Agent in Charge Phillip Land explained:

"One of our highest priorities is to combat wildlife trafficking and investigate individuals who are involved in the unlawful commercialization of our nation’s fish and wildlife. This successful indictment was the result of working together with the Navajo Nation Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico. We will continue to work closely with all our law enforcement partners to root out those individuals who exploit protected wildlife species for their own financial gain."

If Skeet is convicted, he could face up to two years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $2,000 fine, and a $100 special penalty assessment.

Photo: Getty Images