Derek Jeter's Mansion Being Rented To Tom Brady Sells For $22.5 Million
By Jason Hall
May 17, 2021
New York Yankees legend and Miami Marlins owner Derek Jeter's Tampa mansion, which was rented to Tom Brady during his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has sold for $22.5 million.
ESPN reports the seven-bedroom, eight-bath waterfront Hillsborough County mansion was purchased on Friday (May 14), Smith & Associates, the real estate firm that handled the transaction, confirmed.
The home was previously listed on the market at $29 million prior to the transaction.
Jeter, a five-time World Series champion who is scheduled to be enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 25, lived in the home part time until his retirement from his Major League Baseball playing career in 2014. He then moved to Miami after becoming part-owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins in 2017.
Derek Jeter sells mansion he was renting to Tom Brady - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/dmtbY9Sk0r pic.twitter.com/IwvewI5roX— Live Work (@liveworkteam) May 17, 2021
Brady began renting the property in April 2020, weeks after singing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, following 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.
Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, recently purchased land on an exclusive island off Miami where they plan to build a home, ESPN reports.
Smith & Associates realtor Stephen Gay told the Tampa Bay Times that Brady and Bündchen complied with requests to get the property "show-ready" when it was scheduled to be shown to potential buyers.
Brady's first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers culminated in his seventh Super Bowl victory.
Brady recorded 201 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 29 passing in Super Bowl LV, winning a record fifth Super Bowl MVP Award, which surpassed his own previous record set in Super Bowl LI (2017).
Brady now owns a 7-3 record all-time in the NFL's biggest game and surpassed his own previous record for most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback (6) set in February 2019. The 43-year-old also broke his own record as the oldest quarterback to both start and win a Super Bowl also set in 2019.
The win was Tampa Bay's second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. The Buccaneers are also the only team in NFL history to both host and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.
Photo: Getty Images