Derek Jeter's Mansion Being Rented To Tom Brady Sells For $22.5 Million

New York Yankees legend and Miami Marlins owner Derek Jeter's Tampa mansion, which was rented to Tom Brady during his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has sold for $22.5 million.

ESPN reports the seven-bedroom, eight-bath waterfront Hillsborough County mansion was purchased on Friday (May 14), Smith & Associates, the real estate firm that handled the transaction, confirmed.

The home was previously listed on the market at $29 million prior to the transaction.

Jeter, a five-time World Series champion who is scheduled to be enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 25, lived in the home part time until his retirement from his Major League Baseball playing career in 2014. He then moved to Miami after becoming part-owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins in 2017.