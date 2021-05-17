Dolly Parton Jokes That Botox Is Why She Always Looks 'So Happy'

Dolly Parton has a real sense of humor when it comes to her looks.

During the country icon's virtual appearance for the #WOW: Whole Health Includes Mental Health event, the singer, 75, performed her song, "Light of a Clear Blue Morning," and spoke about the stigma surrounding mental health. "I'm often told I look so happy, but to be honest — that's the botox," Parton joked during the event, which was hosted by Lisa Kudrow. "Well not all of it, but some of it anyway! But seriously, we all experience moments of anxiety or depression at one time or another and I believe it's how we handle those moments that ultimately defines us."

Parton, who was one of the guests for the event, alongside Ava Duvernay and Mindy Kaling, also shared some insight into the backstory behind the 1977 hit, recalling a moment in her career where she was feeling anxious about making a big career move. "But, through much prayer and the support of friends, I finally stood my ground and I walked away," she reminisced. "And on my way home, I wrote this song, and I hope it'll lift you up like it did me."

Funds raised from the #WOW2021 event went to the UCLA Friends of the Semel Institute Research Scholars and UCLA Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital Board of Advisors Clinical Innovation Grants