Driver Of Hijacked School Bus Credits Kids' Curiosity In Escape

By Sarah Tate

May 17, 2021

The driver of a South Carolina school bus that was hijacked earlier this month, reportedly by a soldier in training at Fort Jackson, credits the students for helping them escape.

Kenneth Corbin was driving the children to their Columbia elementary school May 6 when a man armed with a rifle got on board at a bus stop. The man, later identified as 23-year-old Jovan Collazo, told Corbin to drive him to the next town. Not long after they began driving, the students began asking Collazo several questions, like "why are you doing this" and "are you going to hurt our bus driver." Corbin told Good Morning America that his students' curiosity is what helped them get away.

"The kids were the ones that actually got the gentleman off the bus and they pretty much had my back as much as my concerns were with them," he said. "At the end when they started questioning him, it seemed to have frustrated him because his main objective were to get to the next town, but I think we were only on the road about four miles and he just got frustrated with the questions and just told me to stop the bus and get off. All y'all get off now."

They were finally able to leave the bus, and Collazo drove away. He didn't make it too far before the bus became too much to handle and he fled. Collazo was eventually apprehended by authorities, and he now faces several charges, including 19 counts of kidnapping.

