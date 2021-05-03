Man Wearing Santa Hat Allegedly Steals Bus From Louisiana School

It may only be May, but one man in Louisiana is getting into the Christmas mood by donning a hat fit for Santa Claus himself. What's not part of the Christmas spirit, however, is he allegedly stole a school bus last week.

According to KPLC, 34-year-old Cody Moore, of Jennings, is thought to be the culprit behind a bus stolen from Lake Arthur High School on Tuesday, April 27. The bus was located later that day in Opelousas, over an hour away.

Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said the bus was found on Crooked Road, and camera footage captured what appeared to be the suspect.

"Video surveillance recordings showed a male in a blue jacket, a pair of gray and black Nike shoes, a pair of Beat headphones, and a pair of Air pods," said Ivey. "A second video recording showed the suspect as a white male, wearing a Santa hat, a blue jacket, red shirt, khaki pants, and a pair of Nike shoes."

Deputies found Moore reportedly wearing the same clothing seem in the surveillance footage. He was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and faces additional charges of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and three counts of contempt of court. He was transferred from St. Landry and booked into Jeff Davis Parish.

Photo: Getty Images