Like so many other festivals, BottleRock was forced to cancel its 2020 edition, and like so many other festivals, it's planning a triumphant return this fall with a slightly tweaked lineup. Stevie Nicks will still headline; however, instead of being joined by Red Hot Chili Peppers and Dave Matthews Band like originally planned, Foo Fighters and Guns N' Roses now top the bill with the Fleetwood Mac star.

Though rock is usually BottleRock's main focus, the lineup is pretty diverse this year, showcasing everyone from Miley Cyrus and Maren Morris to Megan Thee Stallion and Run The Jewels along with more rock-heavy acts like Portugal. The Man, Jimmy Eat World and Black Pumas.

The festival, which usually goes down in Napa, California on Memorial Day weekend, opted for a different holiday this year and is scheduled for September 3-5, which lands on Labor Day weekend.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing live music back to the Napa Valley this fall, arguably the most beautiful time of the year in wine country,” BottleRock co-founder Dave Graham said in a statement. “We are happy to reward our loyal fans with a lineup that once again features a wide variety of genres, combining legendary performers with up-and-coming bands and some of the most talked-about artists in the world.”

Three-day passes go on sale Thursday (May 20) at 10am PT via the BottleRock website, and 2020 passes will be honored. Check out the full lineup below.