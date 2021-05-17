Former Louisiana Governor Buddy Roemer Dies At 77

Former Louisiana Governor Charles "Buddy" Roemer III passed away Monday (May 17), according to WWL, after reportedly being ill for several months. He was 77. Roemer served one term as governor from 1988 to 1992 and was remembered for, among other things, being the first governor in U.S. history to change political parties while in office, in his case from Democrat to Republican.

"Buddy was our loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, mentor and friend..." his family said in a statement. "Buddy positively impacted all who crossed his path by generously sharing his knowledge, resources, and time, regardless of station in life. His authenticity gave everyone a feeling of friendship and encouragement."

The statement concluded with a celebration of Roemer's life and the legacy he leaves behind.

Sen. John Kennedy worked in Roemer's administration, so he had several run-ins with the former governor.

"He was immeasurably talented," said Sen. Kennedy. "All he ever wanted to do was make Louisiana better, and he did. That meant making the right people mad, but he understood that. When I count my blessings, I count Buddy twice."

Gov. John Bel Edwards offered his sympathies on Roemer's passing as well and praised how he led Louisiana during his time as governor.

"I hope that we will all carry on his legacy by espousing his positive, passionate approach to public service," said Gov. Edwards.