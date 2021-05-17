'Jeopardy!' Clues Seemingly Predict Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Reunion
By Hayden Brooks
May 17, 2021
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion is still making headlines and Twitter is convinced that Jeopardy! predicted the reconciliation.
On Friday (May 14), the chart-topper, 51, and actor, 48, were the focus of one of the questions. "As a couple, they were known as 'Bennifer,'" the prompt read. Additionally, the episode featured a Double Jeopardy round, where an entire category was dedicated to Montana, the location where the stars spent time together this month. Jeopardy! episodes are filmed in advance, so it had fans making note of the coincidental timing of the air date and the pair's Montana getaway.
The reunion between Lopez and Affleck, who were engaged from 2002 to 2004, comes after the former’s split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez, which was announced on April 15. Neither of the stars has come forward to speak about their rekindled romance, but in the meantime, Twitter is up in arms about Jeopardy! manifesting Bennifer into 2021 and we can get behind that kind of energy!
Excuse me but Jeopardy (filmed weeks in advance) manifested Bennifer 2021 AND their getaway to Montana with the clues that aired tonight!!! ✨✨#Jeopardy #Bennifer pic.twitter.com/08kX7NXsVW— Bex Lester (@GlamBex) May 15, 2021
I’m pretty sure @Jeopardy called the reunion of @BenAffleck and @JLo - they were the answer of the “Bennifer” clue that aired tonight despite being filmed WEEKS AGO prior to their little romantic getaway. What a power this show has.— Brianna Aguiar (@allonsy_bree) May 14, 2021
“As a couple, they were jointly known as ‘Bennifer’” IS #JEOPARDY MISS CLEO AND/OR TROLLING US ALL?! Also can’t believe the guy got it wrong. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Iconic couple.— Hell On Heels (@HellOnHeelsGirl) May 14, 2021
~ they gave a bennifer answer on @jeopardy yesterday (yep hooked thanks)… were they even back together when that was taped or is this some sort of wrinkle in time?!— quirk ~ e 💚💙 (@GoRejoicing) May 15, 2021
Jeopardy had a question about “Bennifer” on the episode that aired today. How does it keep up with the news like that??— will (@Dill_Wodd) May 15, 2021
Why was “Bennifer” the first answer on jeopardy tonight lol— Dre (@heydreahey) May 15, 2021
@Jeopardy's timing of a Bennifer clue is pretty freaky but not nearly as freaky as their pandemic clue last year. COVID-19 wasn't known at the time they taped that episode.— Bill: At Home😷 (@BILLYonaire_GSN) May 15, 2021
#Jeopardy coming in hot with some wild Nostradamus skills #Bennifer pic.twitter.com/j021hio1gD— Erika (@UVAHooGirl) May 14, 2021
On @jeopardy last week there was a question about Bennifer...how did they know???— Hot Leslie Nielsen (@theMerovingian) May 17, 2021
