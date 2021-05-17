Kentucky Bar Asks Customers To Show Vaccine Card Before Going Maskless
By Anna Gallegos
May 17, 2021
A bar in Louisville is asking its customers to show proof that they're fully vaccinated before removing their face mask.
Meta announced on Thursday its new policy by saying "No shirt, no shoes, no vax card, no dice" on social media.
“We’re just actually being a little more free and allowing people more opportunity to not wear their masks. We would just feel a little more comfortable if you’re willing to prove you’re vaccinated," owner Jeremy Johnson told WHAS11.
People who aren't vaccinated or aren't willing to show their vaccine card are still welcome inside Meta. Johnson is just asking them to keep their masks on when they're not at their table.
"It's the exact same policy ... we had before with the mandate, it's actually just more permissive," he told the Louisville Courier Journal.
Johnson put the policy in place because he wants to keep his staff safe. All of his employees have their COVID-19 shots, but one bartender will continue to wear a mask at work because she has a weaker immune system, he said.
The bar has received some hate from "internet trolls" but Johnson's customers have been on board with the new policy.
"The same people that are freaking out about this policy, they're the ones who were like, 'I'm not going to stay home, open all the businesses,'" Johnson said. "If you wanted the businesses open, but you're not willing to play by the rules that help support these businesses (and) keep everyone safe, then why did you want them open in the first place?"
Businesses asking for proof of vaccination are not breaking any state or federal laws, WKYT reported. Also, customers are also not obligated to tell their vaccine status if they don't want to.
Photo: Getty Images