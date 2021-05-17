Kentucky Bar Asks Customers To Show Vaccine Card Before Going Maskless

A bar in Louisville is asking its customers to show proof that they're fully vaccinated before removing their face mask.

Meta announced on Thursday its new policy by saying "No shirt, no shoes, no vax card, no dice" on social media.

“We’re just actually being a little more free and allowing people more opportunity to not wear their masks. We would just feel a little more comfortable if you’re willing to prove you’re vaccinated," owner Jeremy Johnson told WHAS11.

People who aren't vaccinated or aren't willing to show their vaccine card are still welcome inside Meta. Johnson is just asking them to keep their masks on when they're not at their table.

"It's the exact same policy ... we had before with the mandate, it's actually just more permissive," he told the Louisville Courier Journal.