Kings Of Leon Announce 'When You See Yourself' Tour
By Katrina Nattress
May 18, 2021
While so many bands released new music knowing they wouldn't be able to tour, Kings of Leon timed their new album, When You See Yourself, perfectly. If all goes according to plan, live music will see its return during the summer, and on Monday (May 17), KoL announced their When You See Yourself tour.
Cold War Kids are set to support, and they couldn't be happier. We are so excited to open for @KingsOfLeon on tour all over the US! Like- thrilled beyond belief, losing our minds about it ! Let’s go !!!" they tweeted.
Tickets go on sale Friday (May 21) at 10am local time via KoL's website. See the full list of tour dates below.
Kings of Leon When You See Yourself tour dates
August 3 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 5 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
August 8 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 10 – Charlotte, N @C PNC Music Pavilion
August 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
August 13 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
August 15 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 17 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
August 19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater CHI
August 22 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 24 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 27 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
August 29 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 31 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
September 3 – Snowmass Village, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience
September 15 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 17 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion
September 18 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
September 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
September 23 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 24 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival
October 1 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
October 3 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Photo: Matthew Followill