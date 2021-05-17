Kings Of Leon Announce 'When You See Yourself' Tour

While so many bands released new music knowing they wouldn't be able to tour, Kings of Leon timed their new album, When You See Yourself, perfectly. If all goes according to plan, live music will see its return during the summer, and on Monday (May 17), KoL announced their When You See Yourself tour.

Cold War Kids are set to support, and they couldn't be happier. We are so excited to open for @KingsOfLeon on tour all over the US! Like- thrilled beyond belief, losing our minds about it ! Let’s go !!!" they tweeted.

Tickets go on sale Friday (May 21) at 10am local time via KoL's website. See the full list of tour dates below.

Kings of Leon When You See Yourself tour dates

August 3 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 5 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 8 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 10 – Charlotte, N @C PNC Music Pavilion

August 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 13 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 15 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 17 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

August 19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater CHI

August 22 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 24 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 27 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 29 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 31 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 3 – Snowmass Village, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience

September 15 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 17 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion

September 18 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

September 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

September 23 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 24 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

October 1 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

October 3 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Photo: Matthew Followill