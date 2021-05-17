Luke Bryan Surprises Fans With Impromptu Performance At Nashville Bar
By Sarah Tate
May 17, 2021
Patrons at Luke's 32 Bridge Food & Drink in Nashville were treated to an impromptu performance Friday night (May 14) by the owner of the bar himself: Luke Bryan.
The country music superstar and American Idol judge surprised fans at his bar when he jumped on stage to perform Brooks & Dunn's "Neon Moon," according to FOX 17. A video was posted to the bar's Instagram page on Friday shows the crowd clapping, dancing, and singing along to Bryan's cover of the '90s hit.
"When [Luke Bryan] LITERALLY crashes the party," the bar wrote in a caption alongside the video. "Surprise!"
While the crowd was shocked to get a small impromptu performance from the "Play It Again" singer, the fun didn't stop there. Luke's 32 Bridge also surprised its patrons, and everyone else on Broadway, with a fireworks show.
Another Instagram video shows the celebration bursting high above Music City as the crowds enjoy a night out on the town celebrating the end of Nashville's mask mandate and COVID-19 restrictions.
Bryan opened Luke's 32 Bridge in Nashville in 2018. The 30,000 square foot venue boasts multiple levels with eight bars and three stages, which he used to his advantage Friday night.
Photo: Getty Images