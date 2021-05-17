Luke Bryan Surprises Fans With Impromptu Performance At Nashville Bar

Patrons at Luke's 32 Bridge Food & Drink in Nashville were treated to an impromptu performance Friday night (May 14) by the owner of the bar himself: Luke Bryan.

The country music superstar and American Idol judge surprised fans at his bar when he jumped on stage to perform Brooks & Dunn's "Neon Moon," according to FOX 17. A video was posted to the bar's Instagram page on Friday shows the crowd clapping, dancing, and singing along to Bryan's cover of the '90s hit.

"When [Luke Bryan] LITERALLY crashes the party," the bar wrote in a caption alongside the video. "Surprise!"