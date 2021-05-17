Nicki Minaj Honors Late Father On His Birthday: 'Miss U So Much'

Nicki Minaj paid tribute to her late father Robert Maraj over the weekend.

In honor of what would have been Robert's 65th birthday, the Beam Me Up Scotty rapper posted a photo of him to social media along with an emotional caption wishing her father a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday Daddy," Nicki wrote in the caption. "Miss u so much. So much. So so much. Rest In Peace. Oh my God."

Robert was killed in a hit-and-run accident on New York’s Long Island earlier this year. The 64-year-old was walking on the street of Roslyn Road heading northbound when he was allegedly struck by Charles Polevich around 6 p.m. on February 12. He was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead the next day.

The 70-year-old suspect faces two felony charges of leaving the scene of an incident and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the fatal hit-and-run incident.