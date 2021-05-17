Nicki Minaj Honors Late Father On His Birthday: 'Miss U So Much'
May 17, 2021
Nicki Minaj paid tribute to her late father Robert Maraj over the weekend.
In honor of what would have been Robert's 65th birthday, the Beam Me Up Scotty rapper posted a photo of him to social media along with an emotional caption wishing her father a happy birthday.
"Happy Birthday Daddy," Nicki wrote in the caption. "Miss u so much. So much. So so much. Rest In Peace. Oh my God."
Robert was killed in a hit-and-run accident on New York’s Long Island earlier this year. The 64-year-old was walking on the street of Roslyn Road heading northbound when he was allegedly struck by Charles Polevich around 6 p.m. on February 12. He was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead the next day.
The 70-year-old suspect faces two felony charges of leaving the scene of an incident and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the fatal hit-and-run incident.
Nicki addressed her father's death for the first time on Saturday (May 15), releasing a statement on her website.
“Tho I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life,” she began. “I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way.”
“May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed," the "Fractions" rapper continued. "It’s been a min since I wrote a letter & I know how much u guys love them. I love you dearly. Miss you so much. Thank you … for everything."
