Post Malone Is Monster Energy's New Global Ambassador: See His Promo

Post Malone's empire has expanded with yet another collaboration.

Malone has been announced as the new global ambassador for Monster Energy drink and he wants fans to reap the benefits of the partnership. "I am pumped to team up with Monster Energy and look forward to continuing to kick ass and having fun together," he said in a press statement. Through the endorsement, the chart-topper is gifting 10 grand prize winners with an "exclusive virtual fan experience," as well as an additional 15 first prize winners with their own Xbox Series X console. To enter the sweepstakes, fans must buy a Monster Energy product, upload a receipt to MonsterEnergy2021.com or text it with the keyword "Monster" to 811811. The promotion runs until August 31.

Meanwhile, Monster Energy's CMO Dan McHugh was equally excited, saying, "Monster Energy is excited to welcome Post Malone to our team. Post Malone is the perfect addition to our team of award-winning talent. We look forward to growing together through our partnership."

This marks yet another release for Posty outside of the world of music. The hitmaker, his friend James Morrissey of Global Brand Equities and his longtime music manager Dre London recently announced the 2021 Maison No. 9 bottle. The release of the French rosé dropped in conjunction with a merchandise collection featuring six pieces, including t-shirts, hats and hoodies.