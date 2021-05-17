Salt Lake City Natives Star In New Netflix Show Called 'Pet Stars'

You may see a familiar face on Netflix's new series called Pet Stars.

The Daily Utah Chronicle reported that a Salt Lake City native will be featured on the show that follows Pets on Q, which is a talent management agency for pets.

Pets on Q founders Melissa May Curtis, SLC native, and Colleen Wilson will be featured in the show.

Curtis was born and raised in Salt Lake City. She moved to California with her family and met Wilson, who had been working in finance.

The two of them hit it off and bonded over their love of animals. They turned that love into a career. They both quit their jobs in 2017 to pursue a business together.

The pair is working to change the way that animals in Hollywood are treated.

The ever-changing company, Pets on Q, helps find animals for different productions and ensures the conditions are humane.