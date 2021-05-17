Salt Lake City Natives Star In New Netflix Show Called 'Pet Stars'
By Ginny Reese
May 17, 2021
You may see a familiar face on Netflix's new series called Pet Stars.
The Daily Utah Chronicle reported that a Salt Lake City native will be featured on the show that follows Pets on Q, which is a talent management agency for pets.
Pets on Q founders Melissa May Curtis, SLC native, and Colleen Wilson will be featured in the show.
Curtis was born and raised in Salt Lake City. She moved to California with her family and met Wilson, who had been working in finance.
The two of them hit it off and bonded over their love of animals. They turned that love into a career. They both quit their jobs in 2017 to pursue a business together.
The pair is working to change the way that animals in Hollywood are treated.
The ever-changing company, Pets on Q, helps find animals for different productions and ensures the conditions are humane.
If you guys haven't watched Pet Stars on Netflix yet, you're missing out! Go watch it now! We LOVE this show! 😍😍🐾🌸 @PetsonQ#petstarsnetflix #petstars #petsonq #puglife #pugchat #saturday #netflix pic.twitter.com/1nohFX0uX1— Petunia The Pug (@petuniapuggo) May 15, 2021
According to Wilson, their work is about "putting the animals first." Their biggest goal is making a positive change in the industry and creating a larger community of pet lovers.
Pet Stars is streaming on Netflix now.
Photo: Getty Images