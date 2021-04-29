Feedback

Salt Lake City Festivals And Events That Are Returning This Summer

By Ginny Reese

April 29, 2021

USA, Utah, Provo, Music concert

Last year, people spent their days working from home, staying indoors, and baking bread.

This summer will be a lot different though as restrictions are easing and events are returning.

KSL reported that though events may look different this year, many are returning just in time for summer.

Here are festivals and events that you can look forward to going to in Salt Lake City this summer:

Living Traditions Festival

The Living Traditions Festival will take place May 15th to June 26th. The modified festival will have smaller events and is modified to fit safety standards. The event is free to the public.

Pride Week 2021

Pride Week, which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, takes place June 1st through the 7th.

Here are the events for Pride Week 2021:

  • Pride Story Garden–Our History, Our Stories, Our Communities
  • Pride in the Sky
  • Rainbow March & Rally
  • Pride Month Proclamations and Flag Raisings
  • Interfaith Service

Utah Blues Festival

The Blues Festival will tentatively take place from June 10th to June 12th.

Utah Arts Festival

The Arts Festival will take place from August 27th through the 29th. Participating groups will be smaller this year and there will be CDC safety regulations in place.

2021 Twilight Concert Series

No exact dates or details have been released yet, but the Salt Lake Arts Council says that they are intending on having the series.

Photo: Gety Images

Chat About Salt Lake City Festivals And Events That Are Returning This Summer

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.