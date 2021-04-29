Salt Lake City Festivals And Events That Are Returning This Summer

Last year, people spent their days working from home, staying indoors, and baking bread.

This summer will be a lot different though as restrictions are easing and events are returning.

KSL reported that though events may look different this year, many are returning just in time for summer.

Here are festivals and events that you can look forward to going to in Salt Lake City this summer:

The Living Traditions Festival will take place May 15th to June 26th. The modified festival will have smaller events and is modified to fit safety standards. The event is free to the public.

Pride Week, which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, takes place June 1st through the 7th.

Here are the events for Pride Week 2021:

Pride Story Garden–Our History, Our Stories, Our Communities

Pride in the Sky

Rainbow March & Rally

Pride Month Proclamations and Flag Raisings

Interfaith Service

The Blues Festival will tentatively take place from June 10th to June 12th.

The Arts Festival will take place from August 27th through the 29th. Participating groups will be smaller this year and there will be CDC safety regulations in place.

No exact dates or details have been released yet, but the Salt Lake Arts Council says that they are intending on having the series.

Photo: Gety Images