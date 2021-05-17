The Hella Mega Tour Is Finally Happening This Summer: See The New Dates

When Rivers Cuomo said he was still optimistic about the Hella Mega Tour happening this summer at the beginning of the year, it seemed like a lofty statement, but it looks like the Weezer frontman was right!

As more Americans get vaccinated, the return of live music gets closer to a reality, and right now promoters are confident enough to announce summer tour dates. As a result, it seems as though the epic tour featuring Weezer, Green Day and Fall Out Boy may finally happen — nearly two years after the original announcement.

The dates have been tweaked a little, with the trek now beginning July 24 in Dallas, with stops added in Columbus, Ohio and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. See the official announcement video above and check out the full list of tour dates below.

Hella Mega Tour 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

07-24 Dallas, TX - Globe Life Field *

07-27 Atlanta, GA - Truist Park *

07-29 Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park *

07-31 Jacksonville, FL - TIAA Bank Field *

08-01 Miami Beach, FL - Hard Rock Stadium *

08-04 Queens, NY - Citi Field *

08-05 Boston, MA - Fenway Park *

08-08 Washington, D.C. - Nationals Park *

08-10 Detroit, MI - Comerica Park *

08-13 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium *

08-15 Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field *

08-17 Columbus, OH - Historic Crew Stadium *

08-19 Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park *

08-20 Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park *

08-23 Minneapolis, MN - Target Field *

08-25 Commerce City, CO - Dick’s Sporting Goods Park *

08-27 San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park *

08-29 San Diego, CA - Petco Park *

09-01 Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

09-03 Los Angeles - CA - Dodger Stadium *

09-06 Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park *

* with The Interrupters

