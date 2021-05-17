Washington Man Sentenced For Killing Neighbor With Frying Pan

A Washington man is facing prison time for killing his neighbor with a frying pan last year, according to the Associated Press via KOMO.

Reporters said 25-year-old Cameron Walker was handed a 22-year prison sentence Friday (May 14) as part of a plea deal. He pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Wilbur Tankersley.

In May 2020, Walker and Tankersley were reportedly fighting in an apartment building for low-income people in Spokane. Walker confessed to police that he beat Tankersley "until his soul left his body," according to The Spokesman-Review.

Tankersley's cousin, on behalf of the victim's grandparents, read a statement asking for the death penalty. Crystalyn Noel Garrity, Tankersley's sister, reportedly asked the judge to give Walker a minimum of 36 years -- the same age her brother was when he died.

"Walker's lawyer said a psychologist had determined it highly likely that Walker has schizophrenia. Walker's adopted mother, Angela Walker, told the judge their family had tried to get Walker help many times," reporters wrote. They also noted that Walker in treatment at the time of the murder, and he had no criminal history prior.

Photo: Getty Images