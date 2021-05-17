Western PA Woman Arrested For Running Over Person During Argument

A Western Pennsylvania woman has been arrested in connection to an incident in which she's accused of pushing another woman out of her vehicle and driving over her before fleeing the scene.

Verneisha Reddix, 37, of Clairton, was charged with felony aggravated assault while driving under the influence, DUI and other related charges in connection to the incident, which took place at the intersection of Bennett Street and Tokay Street Sunday (May 16) afternoon in Pittsburgh, WPXI reports.

A criminal complaint obtained by WPXI alleges Reddix and the victim had an argument, which led to Reddix pushing the other woman out of the vehicle and onto the road before driving off. A backseat passenger told police they heard a few bumps and realized Reddix drove over the victim.

Police said an officer saw a vehicle driving at high speeds before turning around and finding the victim lying in the street. The officer aided the woman until EMS responders arrived at the scene and took her to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the woman experienced a punctured lung and some bruising, but was upgraded to stable condition.

Officers located the vehicle shortly after finding the victim and said Reddix smelled of alcohol and declined a field sobriety and blood draw tests when they made contact with her.

Photo: Getty Images