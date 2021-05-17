You Can Get Free Fries At Shake Shack If You’re Vaccinated
By Emily Lee
May 17, 2021
Free french fries right this way.
Last week, Shake Shack announced an exciting new promotion for its New York City customers. If you live in the Big Apple and have received the COVID-19 vaccine, you can score free french fries at Shake Shack.
The popular burger joint teamed up with the NYC Mayor's Office to help encourage more people to get vaccinated. As part of the partnership, Shake Shack is offering a free order of regular-sized crinkle-cut fries when you buy a burger or chicken sandwich in-store after you've gotten your shot. You must show a valid vaccine card or Excelsior Pass to get your free order of fries.
Don’t miss your shot, NYC! Score a free ShackBurger voucher (while supplies last) when you get vaccinated at a NYC mobile vaccine bus! Already vaccinated? ’Til 6/12, order a 🍔 or chicken in-person at any NYC Shack + get free fries with proof of your vax! https://t.co/UTuHOwN44y https://t.co/Ld3jDmYbHS— SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) May 13, 2021
New Yorkers that get vaccinated at one of the NYC mobile vaccine buses are eligible for additional freebies at Shake Shack. They can grab a free ShackBurger voucher good for a single burger when receiving their vaccine. The voucher is good through the end of 2021.
These vaccine deals will be available at the following New York City locations: Downtown BK, Flatbush Ave, DUMBO, Queens Center Mall, Forest Hills, Williamsburg, 1700 Broadway, Staten Island Mall, Empire Outlets, Madison Square Park, Midtown East, Herald Square, Hudson Yards, West Village, Morningside Heights, Harlem, Bay Plaza, Upper West Side, Battery Park City, Fulton Transit Center, Astor Place, and Bryant Park.
The free fries will be offered through June 12. If you don't live in the NYC area, there are plenty of other chains offering freebies nationwide to those who have received their vaccine.
Photo: Getty