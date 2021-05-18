9-Year-Old Girl Honored For Saving Her Family From House Fire
By Sarah Tate
May 18, 2021
A young girl was recently recognized and honored by her town after saving her family from a house fire last week.
Aussie Talbott, a 9 year old from Summerville, was celebrated at the Summerville Town Council meeting Thursday night (May 13) for the actions she took to wake her sleeping family during an early-morning house fire, Live 5 News reports. When firefighters arrived at the home around 4 a.m., they found the residence fully engulfed in flames.
The Summerville Fire Department posted photos of the Talbott's honor to its Facebook page on Friday, celebrating her bravery and ability to be stay calm under intense pressure. The young hero credited the department for the fire safety training she learned at her school.
"Last night, Ms. Aussie Talbott was recognized by the Town Council for her actions of saving her family from a fire that occurred in the earlier morning hours," the post read. "Even at the age of 9, she was able to stay calm and act upon what she had learned about [fire safety] at school when the firefighters came and spoke at the school."
Talbott received multiple honors, including a Citizen Life Saving Award from the fire department.
