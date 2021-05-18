Arizona Woman Claims Man Gave Her Car In Exchange For Sexual Favors

A Mesa woman allegedly stole a car from a man and claimed that he gave it to her in exchange for sex, reported AZ Family. The woman was arrested over the weekend.

According to police, they checked a gray Nissan Sentra's registration on Sunday near Country Club and University drives. That's when they realized that the vehicle has been reported as stolen.

Police officers searched the vehicle, where 44-year-old Diana Lee Baker was found inside.

According to Baker, she met a man three days before whose name was Robert.

Baker said that Robert owned the car and that he gave it to her after she had sex with him.

When officers spoke with the person who owned the vehicle, they said that they did not know Baker and that they did not give her permission to have it in her possession.

Officer also found pieces of a plastic straw that was melted on one side, aluminum foil, and residue that was used to smoke drugs such as fentanyl.

Baker is facing several charges, including theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Photo: Mesa Police Department