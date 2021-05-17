Arizona Dust Devil Tossed Bounce House 75 Yards With 2 Girls Inside

Two girls in Arizona are now in recovery after a scary incident.

KVOA reported that a dust devil picked up and tossed the two girls who were playing inside of a bounce house at least 75 yards away. It was reportedly lifted about 25 feet into the air.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said that the bounce house was secured down with stakes and sandbags, but the dust devil still lifted it up.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook:

"We are asking the community to keep two girls and their families in their thoughts and prayers. Yesterday, our deputies responded to a home near the 2200 block of N Post Road in Paulden after a six-year-old and seven-year-old, who were playing in a bounce house, were injured. Although the bounce house was secured with stakes and sandbags, a dust devil was still able to pick it up and carry it about 25 feet in the air, launching it over a fence and onto a neighboring property. It continued to tumble before coming to rest 75-yards from where it was originally set up."