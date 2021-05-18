Ben Affleck 'Reached Out To Jennifer Lopez As A Friend' Before A-Rod Split

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had been in touch for some time prior to the latter's split from Alex Rodriguez. However, the actor reached out to the performer as a friend.

Sources close to PEOPLE recently revealed that Affleck, 48, had been checking in on his superstar ex, 51, as a person of support. "Ben reached out to Jennifer as a friend," the source admitted of the actor's reach out in March. "He was basically checking up on her. He was single and thought she might be single, too. It was in no way disrespectful because he really thought she wasn't with Alex anymore."

Affleck and Lopez's rekindling turned romantic and the two have been close ever since. "[Jennifer] is in touch with Ben every day," a source close to Lopez said. "They are making plans to see each other. Jennifer is still very excited about how things are going with Ben." Otherwise, she is turning her focus back to herself, work and "spending time with her kids in Miami."

As per E! News, "A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on" after the pair announced the end of their engagement in mid-April. "He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him."