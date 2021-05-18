Feedback

Bob Baffert Suspended From Entering Horses In The Belmont Stakes

By Bill Galluccio

May 18, 2021

Hall of Fame horse trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended from entering any horses in the Belmont Stakes. The New York Racing Association suspended Baffert after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a drug test. Baffert has had multiple horses test positive for steroids and has previously been penalized by racing officials in Kentucky, California, and Arkansas.

"In order to maintain a successful thoroughbred racing industry in New York, NYRA must protect the integrity of the sport for our fans, the betting public, and racing participants," NYRA CEO David O'Rourke said in a statement. "That responsibility demands the action taken today in the best interests of thoroughbred racing."

The ban also includes the Aqueduct Racetrack, the Saratoga Race Course, and any other track run by the NYRA.

The ban is only temporary, and officials will decide the length of the suspension after the investigation into Medina Spirit is completed.

Baffert's attorney, Craig Robertson, said he is reviewing the decision by the NYRA and has not issued a formal statement.

Medina Spirit was allowed to run in the Preakness Stakes and finished in third place behind Rombauer and Midnight Bourbon, ending the horse's hopes of capturing racing's Triple Crown.

The Belmont Stakes will take place on June 5.

Photo: Getty Images

