Confusing Photo Of Girl In The Ground Has People's Minds Melting

Of course, there is a reasonable explanation for what is going on in the shot. However, very few people were able to figure it out. One wrote, "I'll admit I had to come to the comments for this one and still struggled a bit," while another noted, "I am sick of seeing this because my brain can't work it out."

Someone suggested, "I thought she was just in a hole in the ground. The shadow would still be in the same place so that wouldn't really help if I didn't know any better." However the actual cause of the illusion is a stone wall that blends in with the stone path. The grassy area in the foreground is higher up and held back by the wall. Check out the version of the picture below which features some helpful shading that makes it easier to see what's going on.