Feedback

Days After Viral Cat Video, Chicago Fire Department Rescues Trapped Bird

By Kelly Fisher

May 18, 2021

The Chicago Fire Department was apparently in the right place at the right time.

Crowds flocked to the Loop on Sunday afternoon (May 16), when firefighters rescued someone’s pet bird, apparently trapped on a window ledge of a the Railway Exchange Building on South Michigan Avenue, WGN 9 reports.

The Chicago Fire Department retweeted a video Sunday night, showing the parrot trapped on the ledge:

“Just confirmed that Truck 1 was returning to quarters from an EMS run earlier today downtown and was flagged down to assist with getting a pet bird down from a window ledge. The citizen asked for a ladder and a crew member instead used a pole to assist getting the bird down.”

People at the scene said the bird’s wings appeared to have been clipped, WGN 9 noted.

That rescue happened days after video from the Chicago Fire Department went viral, capturing a cat taking a daring plunge from a fifth-floor window to escape an apartment fire. The cat bounced once and walked away unharmed.

“It went under my car and hid until she felt better after a couple of minutes and came out and tried to scale the wall to get back in,” fire department spokesman Larry Langford told the Associated Press at the time.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Photo: Chicago Fire Department

Chat About Days After Viral Cat Video, Chicago Fire Department Rescues Trapped Bird

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.