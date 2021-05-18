Days After Viral Cat Video, Chicago Fire Department Rescues Trapped Bird
By Kelly Fisher
May 18, 2021
The Chicago Fire Department was apparently in the right place at the right time.
Crowds flocked to the Loop on Sunday afternoon (May 16), when firefighters rescued someone’s pet bird, apparently trapped on a window ledge of a the Railway Exchange Building on South Michigan Avenue, WGN 9 reports.
The Chicago Fire Department retweeted a video Sunday night, showing the parrot trapped on the ledge:
“Just confirmed that Truck 1 was returning to quarters from an EMS run earlier today downtown and was flagged down to assist with getting a pet bird down from a window ledge. The citizen asked for a ladder and a crew member instead used a pole to assist getting the bird down.”
People at the scene said the bird’s wings appeared to have been clipped, WGN 9 noted.
That rescue happened days after video from the Chicago Fire Department went viral, capturing a cat taking a daring plunge from a fifth-floor window to escape an apartment fire. The cat bounced once and walked away unharmed.
“It went under my car and hid until she felt better after a couple of minutes and came out and tried to scale the wall to get back in,” fire department spokesman Larry Langford told the Associated Press at the time.
No one was injured in the blaze.
Photo: Chicago Fire Department