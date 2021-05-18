Days After Viral Cat Video, Chicago Fire Department Rescues Trapped Bird

The Chicago Fire Department was apparently in the right place at the right time.

Crowds flocked to the Loop on Sunday afternoon (May 16), when firefighters rescued someone’s pet bird, apparently trapped on a window ledge of a the Railway Exchange Building on South Michigan Avenue, WGN 9 reports.

The Chicago Fire Department retweeted a video Sunday night, showing the parrot trapped on the ledge:

“Just confirmed that Truck 1 was returning to quarters from an EMS run earlier today downtown and was flagged down to assist with getting a pet bird down from a window ledge. The citizen asked for a ladder and a crew member instead used a pole to assist getting the bird down.”