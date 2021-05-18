DMX's Ex-Wife Tashera Simmons Shares His Last Words To Her Before His Death

Tashera Simmons has opened up about her final interaction with her late ex-husband, DMX.

During a Monday (May 17) episode of People Every Day, Tashera began the podcast by discussing her and DMX's children's ongoing grieving process, saying, “I am torn. Our children are suffering and trying to get to over that ‘not enough time with their dad’ thing; it’s a tough time."

She added, "At the same time… I used to think that this was insensitive to say, but I do believe he is in a better place, just because of the words he left me with. He was never afraid of passing on. And I used to be aggravated with that, but now I understand.”

DMX, born Earl Simmons, died at the age of 50 on April 9, one week after suffering a heart attack.