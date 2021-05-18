DMX's Ex-Wife Tashera Simmons Shares His Last Words To Her Before His Death
By Peyton Blakemore
May 18, 2021
Tashera Simmons has opened up about her final interaction with her late ex-husband, DMX.
During a Monday (May 17) episode of People Every Day, Tashera began the podcast by discussing her and DMX's children's ongoing grieving process, saying, “I am torn. Our children are suffering and trying to get to over that ‘not enough time with their dad’ thing; it’s a tough time."
She added, "At the same time… I used to think that this was insensitive to say, but I do believe he is in a better place, just because of the words he left me with. He was never afraid of passing on. And I used to be aggravated with that, but now I understand.”
DMX, born Earl Simmons, died at the age of 50 on April 9, one week after suffering a heart attack.
During Monday's interview, Tashera also spoke about DMX's final interview, which is airing in two parts on TV One's Uncensored.
“I didn’t know that it was filmed,” she explained. “When they called me, I didn’t realize that this was the last interview that he’d done. And the things that he talked about in it were so powerful to them, stories that he spoke about of myself and him that I didn’t even remember, really, until… They literally had to replay it.”
Tashera and DMX met at 11 years old. They were married from 1999 to 2014 and shared four kids – Xavier, Tacoma, Praise Mary, and Sean.
Photo: Getty Images