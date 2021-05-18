As of March 2021, only 45 songs have ever gone Diamond (the highest certification the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) can bestow) since its inception in 1999. Now, there's a new single to add to the list: Imagine Dragons' "Believer."

Dan Reynolds took to Instagram to express his "gratitude" for the accolade. "when I started writing songs at the age of 12 it was only for me," he wrote. "today I found out that believer went diamond, making it our second song to do so. and I have no words to describe my gratitude to you. to everyone who took the time to listen & celebrate life through music. X"

In 2015, Imagine Dragons' Night Visions hit "Radioactive" also went Diamond. To put it in perspective, the coveted certification signifies 10 million equivalent units by combining sales and streaming numbers, which equates to going Platinum 10 times.

See Reynolds' humble message below.