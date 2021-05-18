Missing Oklahoma Woman Found In Ohio After 4 Years

An Oklahoma woman who went missing four years ago was recently found in Ohio.

The now 69-year-old woman was last seen in 2017 when she boarded a plane with a friend and traveled to Ohio. Somehow, the woman was separated from her friend and had no way to contact her or her family.

The woman became homeless and found her way to Haven of Rest in Akron in January 2021. The shelter's staff was working with the woman to help her find stable housing when someone tipped off Summit County Adult Protective Services about a missing woman.

Adult protective services and a sheriff's investigator identified the woman after finding a Facebook page from Elk City, Oklahoma, about her disappearance.

Summit County authorities were able to reunite the woman with her family in Amarillo, Texas.

Not much is known about the woman's time in Ohio, but she told investigators that she lived with a man for three years before becoming homeless, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

Authorities said that the woman has cognitive issues, which may have contributed to her remaining missing for so long. Her name was not publicly released.

