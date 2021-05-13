Feedback

Human Remains Found In New Mexico May Be Missing Oregon Woman

By Zuri Anderson

May 13, 2021

Authorities in New Mexico were located human remains last week, and it may be tied to a missing Oregon woman, according to KATU.

On Thursday (May 13), the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office (DASO) said a group of campers found decomposing human remains in the Aden Lava Flow Wilderness. The remains were located not too far from where Natasha Nelson was last seen camping, deputies said.

Nelson was reported missing on April 13 after she stopped responding to phone calls and text messages from her family. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Border Patrol, helped in the search for the missing woman in the area.

Come May 8, that's when DASO investigators got word from campers about the remains, which were discovered a quarter of a mile from Nelson's vehicle. They also found a set of car keys belonging to the missing woman nearby.

"Until an autopsy is completed by the Office of Medical Investigators and a positive identification can be made through medical records DASO cannot confirm the human remains to be Natasha Nelson," KATU wrote. "Investigators have been in contact with Nelson’s family who reside in Oregon."

DASO said it will treat this case as a possible crime until foul play can be ruled out.

