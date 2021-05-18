Person Brought A Possible Live Mortar Into Minnesota Bar
By Hannah DeRuyter
May 18, 2021
A possible live mortar was brought into a bar where the bomb squad had to take possession of the weapon and safely disposed of it.
According to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office press release, they received a call on Sunday (May 16) at 3:31 pm from an individual who said he located a possibly live mortar and had brought it to Nimrod Bar in the city of Nimrod.
The individuals who had found the mortar told law enforcement they were at Shell City bridge using metal detectors when they discovered the bomb. They then placed it in their car and brought it to the bar to show others what they had found.
The Crow Wing County Bomb Squad responded to the Nimrod Bar and took possession of the mortar.
The press release states that it is still unknown if the mortar is live or not. It is believed to be from the Korean War era and will be "disposed in a safe manner."
The Korean War took place between June of 1950 and July of 1953. If the mortar is from the Korean War era, it would be roughly around 68 to 71 years old.
Photo: Wadena County Sheriff's Office