Police Investigating String Of Catalytic Converter Thefts In Pittsburgh

Local police are investigating reports of several catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles in the Pittsburgh area.

WTAE reports the investigation stems from a nationwide problem created by a big increase in the price of scrap metal and other precious metals found inside the part, which has recently continued in the Steel City.

The device itself is intended to reduce toxic gases and pollutants and has been standard on all automobiles since the 1970s.

Sara Dulucia is among the local victims of these crimes, telling WTAE that she noticed bolts around her Toyota Prius along South Pacific Avenue in the Bloomfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh and later discovered another resident was the victim of a very similar incident.

"I saw these bolts on the ground thinking, 'oh, I don't want to run over that,' so I picked it up and then when I turned on the Prius, which is normally very quiet, it sounded like a monster truck without the muffler," DeLucia said. "I searched (the app) Nextdoor and saw that somebody else had this happen, and then I made my post, so we found a new unlucky club."

The other incident happened to a man in the Friendship neighborhood, who asked not to be identified, but provided WTAE with a video showing the catalytic converter missing from under his Prius, as well as a photo of several bolts.

"The pictures look very similar," DeLucia said. "You could trade one car for the other. It's clearly, people are able to do this quickly and they leave the same pattern of clipped wires from the O2 sensor and this pile of bolts and a spring."

Edward Dinneen, owner of Ed's Auto Service in Wilkinsburg said he's seen a string of vehicles involved in similar incidents including his own.

"We've all seen it," Dinneen said. "Some see it more than others. I've seen at least a couple stolen off of cars, including mine at one point."

Police in Jefferson Hills are also investigating the theft of four catalytic converters, three from ASA storage, dating back to early April.

Police told WTAE that they have video footage of thefts at the storage facility and are continuing to work toward identifying a suspect.

