Rooster Racks Up $10,000 In Fines For Washington Family

By Zuri Anderson

May 18, 2021

A Washington family was slapped with nearly $10,000 in fines due to their noisy roosters, according to KING 5.

Mike Johnson owns two roosters on his over two-acre property in Tumwater, Washington. The city claims it's illegal for him to have the birds since Johnson's home is in a neighborhood zoned for single-family, medium-density dwellings, reporters learned.

The roosters' iconic calls have led to noise complaints. The first one came in September last year, and then by December, Tumwater began fining the Johnson family $100 a day. After 98 days, the family racked up $9,800 in fines.

Now the Johnsons are appealing the city's ruling and went to a hearing examiner about the issue. They're expecting a decision next week.

"We’re not going to give up," Johnson said, who told reporters he might take the city to court to protect his roosters. The owner claims he can have the roosters according to state law.

Tumwater city spokesperson Ann Cook said the law only applies to commercial farms, adding that Johnson's property isn't a farm. Officials also claim Johnson was warned before they started issuing fines.

Photo: Getty Images

