See How CSN's Graduating Class Of 2021 Is Making History

By Ginny Reese

May 18, 2021

Metropolitain State University of Denver Graduation

The College of Southern Nevada's graduation on Saturday made history.

8 News Now reported that thousands of 2021 graduates took the stage to receive diplomas.

This year's ceremony looked a lot different from last year's as peers were able to gather in person. But, it also looked different for another reason.

This year's class was the College of Southern Nevada’s biggest class yet, and crews started setting up for the big day as early as 12 p.m.

Mugunth Vaithylingam, Chief Information Officer for the College of Southern Nevada said:

"We have almost 4,000 students graduating today, and out of that almost 900 of them are first-time full-time students"

Some graduates expressed their gratitude for their college experiences.

CSN graduate Adrian Pedroza said:

"First of my family to go to college and it really means a lot that I got the chance to go early, and officially go after high school and work for my degree."

Graduate Kimberly King said:

"I am super excited. This is what recovery is about. This is what college is about. I’m a recovering addict, and I have spent the last six years rebuilding myself."

Congratulations to all of the 2021 graduates! You did it!

Photo: Getty Images

