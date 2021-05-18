See How CSN's Graduating Class Of 2021 Is Making History

The College of Southern Nevada's graduation on Saturday made history.

8 News Now reported that thousands of 2021 graduates took the stage to receive diplomas.

This year's ceremony looked a lot different from last year's as peers were able to gather in person. But, it also looked different for another reason.

This year's class was the College of Southern Nevada’s biggest class yet, and crews started setting up for the big day as early as 12 p.m.

Mugunth Vaithylingam, Chief Information Officer for the College of Southern Nevada said:

"We have almost 4,000 students graduating today, and out of that almost 900 of them are first-time full-time students"