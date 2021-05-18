Feedback

The Rumors Are True! The Oakland Athletics Are Visiting Las Vegas Next Week

By Ginny Reese

May 19, 2021

Oakland Athletics s v Minnesota Twins

The talk of the town was that the Oakland Athletics will be visiting Las Vegas next week. According to 8 News Now, the rumors are true!

The news station reported that the A's will be touring different locations around Vegas for a potential new home.

A statement from Dave Kaval, president of the club, said that the team would be looking for a new home. The statement read, in part:

"Today, Major League Baseball instructed the A's to begin to explore other markets while we continue to pursue the Oakland waterfront ballpark project. This is not an easy directive for our fans to hear."

One resident says it's time for an MLB team to move into the city. Adrian Ellison said:

"There is always talks, but I think eventually, it will happen. Maybe not as soon as people think, but eventually, we will get an MLB and an NBA team. It’s just a matter of time. It would be awesome. I love to go to baseball games."

According to Mayor Carolyn Goodman, the city has been talking with the team since 2019 about a possible move to Vegas. Goodman wrote on Twitter:

"Las Vegas has always been open to conversations with major league sport franchises seeking new locations. For over 20 years these talks have included dialogue with league commissioners, and for the @Athletics these have been occurring since 2019. @CityOfLasVegas is excited."

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About The Rumors Are True! The Oakland Athletics Are Visiting Las Vegas Next Week

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.