The Rumors Are True! The Oakland Athletics Are Visiting Las Vegas Next Week

The talk of the town was that the Oakland Athletics will be visiting Las Vegas next week. According to 8 News Now, the rumors are true!

The news station reported that the A's will be touring different locations around Vegas for a potential new home.

A statement from Dave Kaval, president of the club, said that the team would be looking for a new home. The statement read, in part:

"Today, Major League Baseball instructed the A's to begin to explore other markets while we continue to pursue the Oakland waterfront ballpark project. This is not an easy directive for our fans to hear."

One resident says it's time for an MLB team to move into the city. Adrian Ellison said:

"There is always talks, but I think eventually, it will happen. Maybe not as soon as people think, but eventually, we will get an MLB and an NBA team. It’s just a matter of time. It would be awesome. I love to go to baseball games."

According to Mayor Carolyn Goodman, the city has been talking with the team since 2019 about a possible move to Vegas. Goodman wrote on Twitter:

"Las Vegas has always been open to conversations with major league sport franchises seeking new locations. For over 20 years these talks have included dialogue with league commissioners, and for the @Athletics these have been occurring since 2019. @CityOfLasVegas is excited."