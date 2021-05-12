Oakland A's Could Be Moving To Las Vegas, Team Is 'Exploring Other Markets'

Las Vegas is a "likely possibility" as the new home of the Oakland Athletics, reported News 3 Las Vegas.

Dave Kaval, president of the club, released the news in a statement on Twitter.

The statement read, in part:

"A new ballpark is needed for the A's continued success. We agree with MLB's position that the Coliseum location is not a viable option for the future of the franchise. While we remain committed to succeeding in Oakland and will continue to work toward out waterfront ballpark, we will also follow MLB's direction and immediately begin the process of exploring a new home for the A's."