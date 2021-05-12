Oakland A's Could Be Moving To Las Vegas, Team Is 'Exploring Other Markets'
By Ginny Reese
May 12, 2021
Las Vegas is a "likely possibility" as the new home of the Oakland Athletics, reported News 3 Las Vegas.
Dave Kaval, president of the club, released the news in a statement on Twitter.
The statement read, in part:
"A new ballpark is needed for the A's continued success. We agree with MLB's position that the Coliseum location is not a viable option for the future of the franchise. While we remain committed to succeeding in Oakland and will continue to work toward out waterfront ballpark, we will also follow MLB's direction and immediately begin the process of exploring a new home for the A's."
A message to our fans @Athletics pic.twitter.com/xF6TbALbzW— Dave Kaval (@DaveKaval) May 11, 2021
Kaval didn't mention any potential new markets for the team, but ESPN's Jeff Passan said that Las Vegas was "the likeliest possibility if the A's do pursue relocation."
Passan cited Vegas' success with the Golden Knights and the Raiders. In addition, Las Vegas is home to the A's Triple-A affiliate, the Aviators.
Las Vegas Aviators owner Don Logan said in a statement:
"We value and enjoy our relationship with the Athletics. The [Aviators'] goal is to continue to provide the best in fun, family-oriented entertainment at Las Vegas Ballpark to the fans of Southern Nevada. The announcement today by Major League Baseball doesn't change our mission. We will continue to monitor the situation."
