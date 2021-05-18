The Special Sentiment Behind Ariana Grande's Wedding Band From Dalton Gomez
By Paris Close
May 18, 2021
Ariana Grande’s wedding band from her husband Dalton Gomez has a heartfelt sentiment behind it.
The 25-year-old real estate agent went above and beyond to craft the custom wedding band he’d present to the “7 Rings” songbird on their secret wedding ceremony over the weekend.
In describing the wedding, a source told PEOPLE, "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
According to reports, Gomez spent roughly five to six weeks helping to create the handmade diamond and platinum band he used to tie the knot with his wife on their special day. To get the job done, he called on the expertise of Jack Solow of Solow & Co — the jeweler responsible for the Grammy winner’s opulent oval-shaped diamond and pearl engagement ring.
"It's a beautiful, tasteful platinum and diamond pave band," a Solow & Co spokesperson told E! News. "Dalton was very happy with it."
As Jack told the outlet following the lovebirds’ December 2020 engagement, "Dalton was involved in every step of the selection process through FaceTime and Zoom since he was on the west coast and I was here in my office in New York. He was very, very specific about what he wanted."
"It was his idea to do the diamond on an angle and he said to me we had to incorporate a pearl into the finished piece because it is very sentimentally special, the element of a pearl is very, very sentimentally special to Ariana,” Jack explained. “He wanted to include that in the ring."
Some Arianators have speculated that Gomez may have intentionally included the pearl to match the ring the “Breathin” superstar inherited from her grandmother, which bears a pearl similar to that that once belonged to her grandfather.
