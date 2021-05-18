Feedback

Two Tornadoes Confirmed In Louisiana As Rain Drenches State

By Sarah Tate

May 18, 2021

As rain drenched much of southeastern Louisiana throughout Tuesday (May 18), the National Weather Service confirmed that two tornadoes touched down during the storms Tuesday morning.

According to WWL, a survey team determined that an EF-0 tornado hit Jefferson Parish, with winds between 65 and 85 miles per hour causing damage around the parish and south of Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn said the tornado severely damaged the room and air conditioning units of the AP Clay Center and the storms brought up to an inch of water inside the classroom and offices.

"We have computers in every classroom and they were all damaged," said Alicia Giles, an employee at the center. "The kids' toys and furniture was destroyed.

On the bright side, Zahn said, they were fortunate that the tornado happened when it did.

"This is very significant damage, but it can be repaired," he said. "We are extremely fortunate that this didn't occur while kids and staff members were in that building."

Another EF-0 tornado was confirmed to have touched down in Madisonville around 3 a.m. that likely started as a waterspout on Lake Pontchartrain before it moved onshore near Guste Island, mainly traveling over uninhabited swampland, WWL reports.

Photo: Getty Images

