VIDEO: Thief Awkwardly Tries To Fist Bump Cashier After Robbing Texas Store

A thief who doesn't know how to read the room is on the loose in Houston.

Authorities are looking for a man and woman who robbed a cell phone store on Saturday, May 1.

A man and a woman arrived at the store in the 2800 block of Collingsworth at around 5 p.m. They wanted a buy a phone, but their debit card was declined.

Nearly an hour after walking out of the store empty handed, the duo returned. This time the man was angry and yelling at the employee behind the cash register.

"I want my money. Give me my money, b****. Give me my money right now," the man after entering the store.

Surveillance video shows the man reaching for his waistband, but it's unclear if he had a weapon on him at the time. He continues to shout at the cashier about how he's owned $200.

The employee opens the cash drawer and hands the bills over before the argument escalates.

After pocketing the cash, the man sticks out his for a friendly fist bump. The cashier left him hanging.

The duo took off. Now authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the pair to contact CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477.

***Video contains profanity.***