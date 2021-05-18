Feedback

VIDEO: Thief Awkwardly Tries To Fist Bump Cashier After Robbing Texas Store

By Anna Gallegos

May 18, 2021

A thief who doesn't know how to read the room is on the loose in Houston.

Authorities are looking for a man and woman who robbed a cell phone store on Saturday, May 1.

A man and a woman arrived at the store in the 2800 block of Collingsworth at around 5 p.m. They wanted a buy a phone, but their debit card was declined.

Nearly an hour after walking out of the store empty handed, the duo returned. This time the man was angry and yelling at the employee behind the cash register.

"I want my money. Give me my money, b****. Give me my money right now," the man after entering the store.

Surveillance video shows the man reaching for his waistband, but it's unclear if he had a weapon on him at the time. He continues to shout at the cashier about how he's owned $200.

The employee opens the cash drawer and hands the bills over before the argument escalates.

After pocketing the cash, the man sticks out his for a friendly fist bump. The cashier left him hanging.

The duo took off. Now authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the pair to contact CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477.

***Video contains profanity.***

Photo: Houston Police Robbery Twitter

Chat About VIDEO: Thief Awkwardly Tries To Fist Bump Cashier After Robbing Texas Store

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.