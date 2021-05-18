Washington Woman Dies After Pickup Truck Plunges 400 Feet Into Embankment

An 83-year-old woman died after a serious crash sent the pickup truck she was in careening hundreds of feet into an embankment, according to KOMO.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said troopers and first responders responded to a scene at State Route 510 and Meridian Road Sunday afternoon (May 16). A blue 1999 Dodge Ram pickup was found 400 feet down an embankment at the crash site, officials said.

The passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials identified her as Paula A. Andrus of Lacey, Washington.

Authorities added that the 81-year-old person driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. He may face charges in the incident after he's released.

"A preliminary investigation found that the pickup was heading west on SR-510 approaching Meridian Road, but failed to negotiate the roundabout," reporters wrote. "The vehicle veered off the roadway to the right and down the embankment."

Earlier this month, an ice cream truck driver was taken to the hospital after his vehicle plummeted into a ravine. A couple miraculously survived an incident where their car was ripped in half and fell 100 feet in Pierce County last year.

Photo: Getty Images