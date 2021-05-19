A$AP Rocky Confirms Relationship With Rihanna: 'She's The One'
By Peyton Blakemore
May 19, 2021
A$AP Rocky has found the love of his life!
For the first time, the 32-year-old rapper opened up about his relationship with the one and only Rihanna, confirming their romance in a candid interview with GQ as part of his cover feature.
“[She's] the love of my life,” Rocky said of Rih Rih, who he called, "my lady.”
While Rocky wouldn't divulge many details about their relationship, he did say that being in a relationship, particularly his relationship with the 33-year-old business mogul, is “so much better” than the alternative.
“[Relationships are] so much better when you got the One,” he told the mag. “[Rihanna] amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.” He added, “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One."
Back in November, People confirmed that Rihanna was dating her longtime friend Rocky. The outlet's confirmation came after months of speculation about their relationship.
The longtime friends were first romantically linked in January 2020 when The Sun reported that the two were dating. “They shared a hotel suite during that trip in New York," a source told the outlet at the time, referring to when Rihanna and Rocky were spotted together at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in NYC only hours after news broke about Rihanna's split from her boyfriend of three years, Hassan Jameel.
Then in February, the pair were spotted arriving separately to Los Angeles hot spot, The Nice Guy. Rihanna showed up not long after Rocky, arriving just after 2 AM. While the twosome wasn't spotted together, TMZ noted that they appeared to be trying to "throw everyone off" by arriving at the club separately.
Since then, Rih and Rocky have been spotted all over the world together. The pair even spent Christmas together in Rih's native country Barbados.
