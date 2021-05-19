A$AP Rocky Confirms Relationship With Rihanna: 'She's The One'

A$AP Rocky has found the love of his life!

For the first time, the 32-year-old rapper opened up about his relationship with the one and only Rihanna, confirming their romance in a candid interview with GQ as part of his cover feature.

“[She's] the love of my life,” Rocky said of Rih Rih, who he called, "my lady.”

While Rocky wouldn't divulge many details about their relationship, he did say that being in a relationship, particularly his relationship with the 33-year-old business mogul, is “so much better” than the alternative.

“[Relationships are] so much better when you got the One,” he told the mag. “[Rihanna] amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.” He added, “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One."