Becky J, Brody Jenner, Madison Beer & More Join Resorts Worlds’ Lineup

Resorts World Las Vegas and Zouk Group recently announced an exciting roster of talent set to perform at the resort’s Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub starting Independence Day Weekend.

The diverse lineup of talent will feature headlining artists Becky G, DJ Snake, and Madison Beer. Zouk Group will also provide a rotating roster of special event performances by Brody Jenner and Devin Lucien, Cash Cash, Charly Jordan, DJ Ruckus, Dee Jay Silver, Gareth Emery, Jonas Blue, Louis the Child, Madds, R3hab, and Tay James.

The artists will join previously announced resident DJs Zedd and Tiësto. Both DJs are set to perform at the resort's nightlife and daylife venues throughout the year.

The recently announced roster of talent "will provide performances throughout the summer at Ayu Dayclub – both during the day and throughout the night for special nighttime programming called Ayu Nights – as well as sets at Zouk Nightclub when the venue opens this fall," per a press release.

Additionally, on July 4, Zouk Group will also debut Moonbeam — "a day-to-night Sunday concept party at Ayu Dayclub that will transport guests from the glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas Strip to a tropical oasis."

Blondish, CamelPhat, Disclosure, Duke Dumont, Eli & Fur, Green Velvet, MK, Purple Disco Machine, Sita Abellán, The Martinez Brothers, Zen Freeman, and ZHU are set to headline Moonbeam.

“Zouk Group continues to plant its flag as a pioneer in the nightlife industry, showcasing the best talent over the past 30 years at our venues, and the diverse music lineup at Resorts World Las Vegas is no exception,” Chief Executive Officer of Zouk Group, Andrew Li, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to bring our entertainment philosophy to Las Vegas and introduce the Zouk Group experience to the U.S. for the first time.”

Performance dates and ticket information are now available at zoukgrouplv.com/events.

