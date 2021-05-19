Brett Eldredge Unveils Song For Mental Health Awareness Month

Brett Eldredge bestowed his fans with an a cappella rendition of a spontaneous song he penned for Mental Health Awareness Month.

On Tuesday (May 18), the country hitmaker, 35, took to Instagram to sing the song, a track he admitted was meant to help followers push through the hard times. "Laughing off sunshine and rainbows/ It's 2 am with your heart broke and staying home on a Saturday/ When you wish you weren't but you're not okay/ And sometimes it's storming when you wake up in the morning/ You can give up and drown in the pain or learn how to dance in the rain," he belted in front of a backdrop.

"It's mental health awareness month and I just wrote this song," the singer kicked off the lengthy caption. "I hope this little piece helps ya see that it’s ok to be going through some tough moments or even periods of your life and that sometimes just letting it be there and feeling it instead of pushing it away can create some space and love for yourself."

He went on to admit that he’s "still learning" about that kind of practice, "but it’s a step worth taking...give yourself a little break and let’s dance...I love ya."

Eldredge’s unnamed song follows the release of his latest single, "Good Day," another offering about mental health and focusing on the positive. "When I pick up the phone and call somebody, even if it is so much easier to watch another TV show, I learned that if I connect with someone, that’s a huge help for me," the singer told Good Morning America of his go-to practice that helps him amid hard times.