Feedback

Charges Filed: 3 Of 4 Suspects In Custody Linked To Gina DeJesus Carjacking

By Kelly Fisher

May 19, 2021

Federal authorities have confirmed that three of the four suspects possibly linked to Cleveland-area carjackings — including one against kidnapping survivor Gina DeJesus — are now in custody, and the first charges have been filed.

It’s unclear how many other carjackings, if any, the four suspects committed, the Fox 8 I-Team reported Tuesday afternoon (may 18). However, a complaint filed in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas shows that one of the suspects is charged with eight counts in connection with the crime against DeJesus. That includes aggravated robbery, grand theft and others.

The FBI confirmed to the I-Team that the suspects will not face federal charges because they are juveniles.

Last week, the Cleveland Division of Police released images of the suspect vehicle that was allegedly involved in the carjacking of DeJesus, a silver 2015 Toyota Camry. That incident happened in the area of West 127th Street and Triskett Avenue around 1:40 a.m. on May 13. The suspects allegedly cut DeJesus off and ordered her to get out of her car while pointing a gun at her. She complied and handed over her keys.

Police asked anyone with information to call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118. People can also provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Photo: Cleveland Division of Police

Chat About Charges Filed: 3 Of 4 Suspects In Custody Linked To Gina DeJesus Carjacking

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.