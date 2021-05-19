Charges Filed: 3 Of 4 Suspects In Custody Linked To Gina DeJesus Carjacking

Federal authorities have confirmed that three of the four suspects possibly linked to Cleveland-area carjackings — including one against kidnapping survivor Gina DeJesus — are now in custody, and the first charges have been filed.

It’s unclear how many other carjackings, if any, the four suspects committed, the Fox 8 I-Team reported Tuesday afternoon (may 18). However, a complaint filed in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas shows that one of the suspects is charged with eight counts in connection with the crime against DeJesus. That includes aggravated robbery, grand theft and others.

The FBI confirmed to the I-Team that the suspects will not face federal charges because they are juveniles.

Last week, the Cleveland Division of Police released images of the suspect vehicle that was allegedly involved in the carjacking of DeJesus, a silver 2015 Toyota Camry. That incident happened in the area of West 127th Street and Triskett Avenue around 1:40 a.m. on May 13. The suspects allegedly cut DeJesus off and ordered her to get out of her car while pointing a gun at her. She complied and handed over her keys.

Police asked anyone with information to call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118. People can also provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Photo: Cleveland Division of Police